Miller and the Central Michigan Chippewas take on conference foe Northern Illinois

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-9, 1-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-11, 0-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -1.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Central Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams. The Huskies are 1-2 in home games. Northern Illinois is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas have gone 1-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies and Chippewas match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is averaging 17.9 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Kevin Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

