Nate Garvey had 19 points for the Bison (2-21, 0-8 Mid-Eastern Conference), who have now lost 11 straight games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 17 points. Zion Cousins had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Morgan State defeated Howard 68-58 on Jan. 18.

Morgan State (12-12, 6-3) matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore at home next Saturday. Howard takes on Coppin State at home on Monday.

