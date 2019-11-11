Ty Graves added 14 points for the Eagles (1-1).
Graves made a 3-pointer and Blount scored eight straight for a 22-9 lead. South Carolina State (1-2) used a 9-2 run and closed to six before Miller buried consecutive 3-pointers and a pair of free throws.
Nevin Zink’s layup to start the second half brought the Spartans within 32-27 but they never got closer. Bryson Mozone lead Upstate with 17 points and Zink and Josh Aldrich each scored 10.

