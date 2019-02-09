NORMAL, Ala. — Brandon Miller had 18 points to lead five Alabama A&M players in double figures as the Bulldogs got past Mississippi Valley State 78-63 on Saturday night.

Tre Todd and Jalen Reeder added 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs. Andre Kennedy chipped in 13 points, and Gerron Scissum had 11. Reeder also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jordan Evans had 16 points for the Delta Devils (3-21, 1-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Emmanuel Ejeh added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dante Scott had nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series with the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State defeated Alabama A&M 72-63 on Jan. 12.

Alabama A&M (5-19, 4-6) plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Monday. Mississippi Valley State faces Alabama State on the road on Monday.

