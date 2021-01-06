Storm Murphy had 25 points for the Terriers (5-4, 2-1). He also had seven turnovers but four assists. Messiah Jones added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Tray Hollowell, the Terriers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only five points. He hit 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).
