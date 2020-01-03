Adham Eleeda scored 14 points for the Norse (9-6, 1-2). Trevon Faulkner added 13 points, Jalen Tate 11. The Norse trailed by as many as 16 in the second half before Eleeda hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a rally that made it a 61-56 game late.

AD

Tyler Sharpe, who was second on the Norse in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 10).

AD

Detroit plays Wright St. at home on Sunday. Northern Kentucky takes on Oakland on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD