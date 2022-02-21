Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson added 12.
A 14-6 run to open the second half gave TCU a nine-point lead and the Horned Frogs were not seriously threatened the rest of the way. The lead was 10 points after Cork dunked for a 66-56 lead near the 5-minute mark. TCU’s largest lead was 13.
Sherman scored 17 points in an explosive first half in which West Virginia shot 55% and TCU made 57%. The Horned Frogs led 43-42 at the break. TCU stayed hot in the second half, shooting 50% for 53.7% overall. West Virginia cooled off after halftime and shot 35% to finish at 46% for the game.
TCU’s win was just the fourth all-time against West Virginia, which leads the series 16-4. All four of TCU’s victories have come in Fort Worth.
The game was a makeup for the contest that was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 3 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.
—-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25