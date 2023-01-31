Miller leads LSU against Missouri after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-9, 1-7 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Missouri Tigers after Adam Miller scored 20 points in LSU’s 76-68 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Missouri Tigers are 12-2 on their home court. Missouri has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The LSU Tigers are 1-7 against conference opponents. LSU has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 8.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Missouri Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Justice Hill is averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 assists for the LSU Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

