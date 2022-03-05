Isaiah Wong scored 15 points and Charlie Moore added 11 points, eight assists and two steals for Miami (22-9, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Buddy Boeheim hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points for Syracuse (15-16, 9-11). Joseph Girard III added four 3s and 17 points and Jimmy Boehem scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Buddy Boeheim scored in the paint to make it a 10-point game with 2:29 left but McGusty answered with a bucket 11 seconds later and Moore added a 3-pointer before Boeheim made two free throws to make to 72-65 with 1:10 to go.
McGusty made a layup and then Moore stole a pass and hit McGusty for another layup to pull Miami within three with 46 seconds remaining. Girard lost the ball before Miller made a tip-in off a missed 3-point shot by Moore to make it 72-71 before another steal by Moore, who was fouled. He missed the front end of the 1-and-1 but Miller tipped the ball to himself and and then banked in the go-ahead basket — which gave the Hurricanes their first lead since 5-3 — as he fell to the ground with 12.8 seconds left.
Miller added two free throws to cap the scoring.
After Miami jumped to a 5-0 lead, Buddy Boeheim made a 3 and a layup before he and Cole Swider hit back-to-back 3-pointers in an 11-0 run and Boeheim scored the Orange’s first 10 points in a 13-3 spurt that gave Syracuse a 37-23 lead late in the first half. Bourama Sidibe sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer by Buddy Boeheim in a 7-0 run to open the second and give the Orangemen their biggest lead at 44-26.
Syracuse earned the No. 9 seed and with play eighth-seeded Florida State in next weeks’ ACC tournament.
Fourth-seeded Miami earned a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
