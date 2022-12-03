The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Miller leads Morgan State against Bowling Green after 26-point outing

December 3, 2022 at 2:54 a.m. EST

Morgan State Bears (3-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-5)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Malik Miller scored 26 points in Morgan State’s 123-59 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Falcons are 1-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Morgan State scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.7 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.9 points for Bowling Green.

Isaiah Burke is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bears. Miller is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for Morgan State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

