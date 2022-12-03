Miller leads Morgan State against Bowling Green after 26-point outing

Morgan State Bears (3-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-5)
The Falcons are 1-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.
The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Morgan State scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.7 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.9 points for Bowling Green.
Isaiah Burke is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bears. Miller is averaging 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for Morgan State.
