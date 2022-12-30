Miller leads Morgan State against Hartford after 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Hartford Hawks (4-11) West Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -8.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the Hartford Hawks after Malik Miller scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 93-68 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Hawks are 4-4 on their home court. Hartford has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 0-7 on the road. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.4 points. Briggs McClain is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Isaiah Burke is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bears. Miller is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

