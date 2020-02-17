Rayshawn Neal had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tariq Simmons added 17 points and six rebounds. Damani Applewhite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Jan. 6. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5) faces Delaware State at home next Monday. South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

