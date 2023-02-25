Miller leads No. 2 Alabama against Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -8.5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Brandon Miller scored 41 points in Alabama’s 78-76 overtime victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide are 13-0 in home games. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 41.0 boards. Miller leads the Crimson Tide with 8.0 rebounds.

The Razorbacks are 8-7 in SEC play. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Makhi Mitchell averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Advertisement

Davonte Davis averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article