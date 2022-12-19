Miller leads No. 4 Alabama against Jackson State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (1-10) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama plays the Jackson State Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 36 points in Alabama’s 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is the SEC leader with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Noah Clowney averaging 8.8.

The Tigers are 1-8 in road games. Jackson State allows 82.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article