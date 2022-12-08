Miller leads St. Thomas against Montana State after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-3) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -7; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Montana State Bobcats after Riley Miller scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 91-56 victory against the Crown (MN) Storm.

The Bobcats are 1-0 on their home court. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Raequan Battle averaging 8.0.

The Tommies are 1-3 in road games. St. Thomas is third in the Summit scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.4 points. Jubrile Belo is shooting 56.7% and averaging 11.8 points for Montana State.

Miller is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 14.2 points. Andrew Rohde is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 assists for St. Thomas.

