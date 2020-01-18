Ramon Vila scored 15 points and had five rebounds for the Mocs (12-7, 3-3). David Jean-Baptiste scored 10 points and Matt Ryan had nine. A.J. Caldwell had seven rebounds.
UNC Greensboro plays Samford on the road next Saturday. Chattanooga matches up against The Citadel at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
, the third most
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.