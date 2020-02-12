Carlos Dotson scored a career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (15-9, 7-6). Onno Steger added 14 points. Tyler Harris had seven rebounds.

Mason Faulkner, who led the Catamounts in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

AD

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 72-58 on Jan. 29. UNC Greensboro takes on Mercer on the road on Saturday. Western Carolina faces Wofford on the road on Saturday.

