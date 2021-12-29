Thomas Allen made a layup to give N.C. State a five-point lead with 7:06 to play but the Wolfpack went the next 6 1/2 minutes without a made field goal. Anthony Walker made a layup before Wong made back-to-back 3-pointers — the second of which gave the Hurricanes the lead for good at76-73 with 4:39 to play — as Miami scored 17 of the next 19 points to take control.
Jericole Hellems led N.C. State (7-6, 0-2), which has lost four games in a row, with 24 points. Dereon Seabron added 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Terquavion Smith also scored 14 points.
The Hurricanes shot 55% (31 of 56) from the field and 10 of 19 from 3-point range. Miami made 18 of 28 (64.3%) from the floor in the second half.
