Grand Canyon posted a season-high 31 assists. Meanwhile, the Antelopes forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
Grand Canyon scored 67 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Steve Wooten had 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Flames, who have now lost 10 straight games to start the season. He also had eight turnovers. Justin Clark added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.