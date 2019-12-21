Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for the Retrievers (6-8). K.J. Jackson added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. L.J. Owens had 10 points.
George Mason plays at TCU on Dec. 30. Maryland-Baltimore County hosts Penn State-York on Dec. 30.
