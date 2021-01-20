Isaiah Stevens had 16 points for the Rams (10-3, 7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Adam Thistlewood added 14 points. David Roddy had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.