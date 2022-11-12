Miller scores 26, leads LSU over Arkansas St. 61-52

A 6-foot-3 transfer from Illinois, Miller started all 31 games and made 52 3-pointers for the Illini his freshman season, but he sat out last year with LSU due to an ACL injury. He scored 18 points in the Tigers’ season-opening win against Kansas City.

Miller was 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, made four of Tigers’ eight 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career best.

LSU never trailed and led 43-32 early in the second half. Avery Felts scored five points during an 11-2 run to pull the Red Wolves to 45-43 with 9:58 remaining. Miller later scored seven straight points that included his fourth 3, and Williams added a two-handed dunk as the Tigers pushed its advantage to 56-43 with 2:50 to play.