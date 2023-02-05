Miller scores 29 as No. 8 Terps rout No. 10 Ohio State 90-54

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and No. 8 Maryland routed No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 on Sunday in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 for the Terrapins, who rebounded emphatically from their loss at No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night with a 36-point win.

Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

Maryland (19-5, 10-3) took control by scoring the final 12 points of the first quarter to lead 19-7. Meyers had 11 points in the opening quarter, and after the Terps entered halftime up 42-30, Miller took over.

The Buckeyes couldn’t keep the 6-foot-3 guard away from the hoop. Miller’s 3-point play made it 52-37, and after another layup, she connected from 3-point range to put the Terps up by 17.

Another 3-point play by Miller made the score 64-44. It was 69-44 at the end of the third quarter, and then Maryland dominated the fourth as well, as Ohio State suffered its most lopsided defeat since losing 100-56 to UConn on Nov. 16, 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes better hope this is rock bottom. Although Maryland is a strong team, it’s almost inconceivable that Ohio State could be beat this badly after the Buckeyes were sporting an undefeated record less than two weeks earlier.

Maryland: The Terps beat No. 7 Penn State by 27 points in 1991, but they easily shattered that record Sunday. Miller showed why she’s one of the nation’s top players, and Maryland was unrelenting on defense, forcing 24 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Northwestern on Thursday night.

