The Terrapins (27-4) broke open a tightly contested affair with a 17-0 run in the third quarter. While pushing their lead from 28-26 to 45-26, they held Indiana (24-8) scoreless on 10 consecutive possessions.
Indiana leading scorer Ali Patberg finished with 16 points, matching her average, but endured a 6-of-21 shooting night. The Hoosiers shot 33% as a team.
Offense proved particularly difficult to come by in a first half that ended with Maryland ahead 28-24.
Patberg, who had 11 points in the half on 4-of-12 shooting, rattled home a 3-pointer to tie the score at 21 midway through the second quarter.
Maryland responded with a 7-0 run consisting of shots in the lane by Miller and Owusu and a three-point play by Shakira Austin off of a fast-break opportunity. The Hoosiers went scoreless on seven straight trips during that sequence.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers are 0-10 all time against Maryland and must figure out a way to solve the Terps in order to further ascend the conference hierarchy.
Maryland: The Terrapins showed once more how their height and length bother opposing offenses. Indiana entered shooting 47% from the field this season but never looked comfortable in a half-court setting against Maryland.
STAT PACK
Indiana: Grace Berger finished with 10 points, seven assists and six boards. … The Hoosiers’ largest lead was at 9-7 on a first-quarter 3-pointer by Patberg. … They shot 4 for 19 as a team from 3.
Maryland: Held Indiana’s Jaelynn Penn and Brenna Wise, who entered averaging 19 points combined, to nine between them. … Improved to 15-2 all time at the Big Ten tournament. … Seeking to win the tourney for a fourth time.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Will wait to find out their NCAA Tournament draw when the bracket is revealed March 16.
Maryland: Advance to Sunday’s Big Ten championship game to face the winner of Saturday night’s Michigan-Ohio State contest.
