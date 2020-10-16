Smith played in eight games and made six starts a year ago, passing for 760 yards and three touchdowns. Whittaker played in two games as a redshirt freshman.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald said Northwestern “completely” supports “the decision each young man made during the spring and summer as they evaluated their personal circumstances.”
Northwestern is trying to bounce back after going 3-9 overall and finishing last in the Big Ten West with a 1-8 mark in conference play. The Wildcats open at home against Maryland on Oct. 24.
