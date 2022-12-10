Miller, Wong combine for 47, rally Miami past NC State 80-73

NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 43-40, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 5-0 run of their own capped by a Terquavion Smith jumper. After Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws with 14:52 left the NC State lead was back to double digits, 52-42, and Joiner added a 3-pointer seconds later to make it 55-43.