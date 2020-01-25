Brandon Austin had 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-14, 2-6), who have now lost six straight games. Josh Sharkey added 17 points. He also committed nine turnovers while dishing five assists. Jalen Dupree had 13 points.
UNC Greensboro takes on Western Carolina on the road on Wednesday. Samford faces Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.
