Miller's 22 leads No. 17 Maryland women past Fordham 83-76

After taking a 21-10 lead after one quarter, Maryland was only up 34-33 at the break. A 14-0 run in the third quarter, which included two 3-pointers from Vanderbilt transfer Brinae Alexander, pushed the lead to 54-39. The Rams came back with five 3-pointers and went ahead 59-58. Miller’s late 3 had the Terps in front 62-59 going into the fourth quarter.