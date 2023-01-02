Millner and Toledo host Ball State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (9-4) at Toledo Rockets (9-4) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points in Toledo’s 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves. The Rockets are 5-0 in home games. Toledo scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-2 on the road. Ball State is eighth in the MAC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 7.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. JT Shumate is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.4 points for the Cardinals. Sparks is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article