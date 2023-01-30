Millner and Toledo host Miami (OH)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The RedHawks are 6-7 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 6-2 in MAC play. Toledo ranks third in the MAC scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 9.0.

The RedHawks and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Dennis is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

