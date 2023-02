Millner also had nine rebounds for the Rockets (18-6, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Dante Maddox Jr. added 19 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Rayj Dennis shot 6 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points. The Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games.