The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Millner scores 25 as Toledo rolls to 103-88 win over Lourdes

By
December 29, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST

TOLEDO, Ohio — Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and Toledo rolled to a 103-88 victory over Lourdes on Thursday night.

Rayj Dennis added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (9-4). Ra’Heim Moss had 18 points, while JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. scored 13 apiece. Shumate had a team-high eight rebounds. E.J. Farmer contributed 10 points off the bench.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Joey Holifield scored 23 points to lead the Gray Wolves. Jackie Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 20. Little Anderson had 18 points and four assists, while freshman Clif Snow hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Loading...