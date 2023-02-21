Millner's 20 lead Toledo past Akron 84-63

TOLEDO, Ohio — Setric Millner Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds in Toledo’s 84-63 win over Akron on Tuesday night for its 12th-straight win.

JT Shumate was 5 of 11 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Rayj Dennis recorded 17 points and was 8 of 13 shooting for the Rockets (22-6, 13-2 Mid-American Conference).