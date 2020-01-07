Houston grabbed 32 first-half rebounds, and finished with 54 compared to Temple’s 32.
Quinton Rose scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (9-5, 1-2). Nate Pierre-Louis added 13 points and seven rebounds, and J.P. Moorman II had 10 points.
Houston matches up against Tulsa on the road on Saturday. Temple plays Tulane at home on Saturday.
