Mills scored seven straight Houston points during a 9-2 run for a 65-60 lead with 5:08 left. He finished 9 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers.

Chris Harris Jr. had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Houston (12-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five assists, and Nate Hinton had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for his seventh double-double of the season.