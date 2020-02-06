Darin Green Jr. added 13 points and Ingram had six points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-10, 3-7 American Athletic Conference).
Tristen Newton scored a season-high 23 points for the Pirates (9-14, 3-7). Jayden Gardner added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had six rebounds.
Central Florida plays Tulsa at home on Sunday. East Carolina plays at Tulane on Saturday.
