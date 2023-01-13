Milton leads UAPB against Florida A&M after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kylen Milton scored 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Rattlers have gone 2-1 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rattlers and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Milton is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

