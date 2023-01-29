Milton scores 23, Doss 22 as UAPB wins 88-72 over MVSU

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Kylen Milton had 23 points in UAPB’s 88-72 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.
Rayquan Brown led the Delta Devils (2-21, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Terry Collins added 15 points and four steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Tyronn Mosley finished with 13 points and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. UAPB visits Alcorn State while Mississippi Valley State visits Jackson State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.