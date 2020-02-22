Lavelle Scottie’s three-point play with 2:11 left gave the Falcons a 72-66 lead and they never scored again. Hunter Maldonado threw down a dunk, Brandon Porter sank two from the foul line and Maldonado buried another 3 and Wyoming (7-21, 2-14 Mountain West Conference) had the lead in just a 70-second span. Maldonado finished with 19 points.
Scottie led Air Force (10-18, 4-12) with 17 points, Ryan Swan 14, Caleb Morris 13 and A.J. Walker 11.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.