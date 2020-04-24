Lathon made 22 starts last season and averaged 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He ranked 11th in Conference USA in assists and second in assist-turnover ratio (1.8).
He averaged 10.9 points and 5 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19.
Lathon was rated as the nation’s No. 133 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
