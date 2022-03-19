At Milwaukee, Lundy replaces Pat Baldwin, who was fired after going 57-92 in five seasons. Milwaukee went 10-22 this season, its sixth consecutive losing record.

“We want our program to be led by an experienced head coach who is a proven winner, recruits high-level student-athletes of good character, and is highly regarded by his peers,” athletic director Amanda Braun said in a statement. “Bart Lundy exemplifies all of these qualities and more.”

Lundy has ties to the area from working as an assistant at Marquette from 2009-12 under Buzz Williams. He spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant at North Texas.

Lundy went 115-40 at Queens from 1998-2003. He then moved on to High Point and went 96-87 from from 2003-09. He has spent the last nine seasons back at Queens and went 218-63, including a 30-4 mark this season.

