Milwaukee hosts Pepper and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)
The Aggies are 1-1 on the road. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 6.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 11.8 points for Milwaukee.
Pepper is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.
