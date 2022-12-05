Milwaukee hosts Stephens and Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Milwaukee Panthers after Jake Stephens scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. The Mocs have gone 3-1 at home. Chattanooga is eighth in the SoCon with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Stephens averaging 6.0.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Milwaukee is the best team in the Horizon scoring 12.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Johnson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.4 points for Chattanooga.

BJ Freeman is averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.5 points for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

