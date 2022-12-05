Milwaukee hosts Stephens and Chattanooga

Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3)
The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Milwaukee is the best team in the Horizon scoring 12.7 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Johnson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.4 points for Chattanooga.
BJ Freeman is averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.5 points for Milwaukee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.