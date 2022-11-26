Milwaukee hosts UC Davis after Pepper's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -6; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Elijah Pepper scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 82-71 win against the Sacramento State Hornets. The Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon scoring 78.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-1 in road games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Pepper is averaging 21 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

