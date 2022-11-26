Milwaukee hosts UC Davis after Pepper's 24-point game

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-3)
The Aggies are 1-1 in road games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 6.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.
Pepper is averaging 21 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.
