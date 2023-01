Freeman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon League). Markeith Browning II scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman had 26 points in Milwaukee’s 77-69 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Kahliel Spear led the way for the Colonials (8-12, 3-6) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Robert Morris also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jackson Last.