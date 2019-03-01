Wright State (18-12, 12-5) vs. Milwaukee (9-21, 4-13)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Milwaukee’s last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 64-57 on Jan. 19. Wright State came up short in a 70-67 game at Green Bay in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Wright State has relied heavily on its seniors. Bill Wampler, Cole Gentry, Mark Hughes and Parker Ernsthausen have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Raiders points over the team’s last five games.

DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Roy has connected on 40.5 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Milwaukee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 81.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Raiders. Milwaukee has 38 assists on 62 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Wright State has assists on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Wright State has held opposing teams to 68 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

