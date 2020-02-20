SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, DeAndre Abram, Josh Thomas and Courtney Brown Jr. have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 88 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has directly created 48 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland has an assist on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three games while Milwaukee has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.

