Milwaukee plays IUPUI, seeks 5th straight win

IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with IUPUI as winners of four games in a row. The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon scoring 79.0 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in road games. IUPUI is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Angelo Stuart is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Milwaukee.

Bryce Monroe averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jlynn Counter is averaging 11.9 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

