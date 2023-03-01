Milwaukee plays Wright State in Horizon Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (18-14, 10-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (20-10, 14-6 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers take on the Wright State Raiders in the Horizon Tournament. The Panthers’ record in Horizon games is 14-6, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. Milwaukee averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 10-10 against Horizon teams. Wright State is second in the Horizon scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 50.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trey Calvin is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 13.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

