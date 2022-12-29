Milwaukee takes on Oakland for conference showdown

Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon)
The Panthers are 2-0 in conference games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 5.3.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.
Justin Thomas is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Browning is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.
Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.