Milwaukee takes on Wright State following Freeman's 30-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Wright State Raiders after BJ Freeman scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 88-75 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins. The Raiders have gone 4-6 at home. Wright State is third in the Horizon with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.8.

The Panthers are 8-2 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon shooting 36.7% from downtown. Elijah Jamison paces the Panthers shooting 51.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Justin Thomas is averaging 7.1 points for the Panthers. Freeman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

